Nebraska High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Custer County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Custer County, Nebraska this week. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Custer County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week
Cozad High School at Broken Bow High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Broken Bow, NE
- Conference: Southwest Conference
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.