In Dawes County, Nebraska, there are interesting high school football games on the calendar this week. Info on how to watch them is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Dawes County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Crawford High School at Sioux County High School

  • Game Time: 2:00 PM MT on September 22
  • Location: Harrison, NE
  • How to Stream: Watch Here

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.