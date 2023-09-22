The field is dwindling at the WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023, with Ekaterina Alexandrova in a quarterfinal against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova. Alexandrova has the fourth-best odds at +900 to win this tournament at Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum.

Alexandrova at the 2023 WTA Tokyo, Japan Women Singles 2023

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 23 - October 1

September 23 - October 1 Venue: Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum

Ariake Tennis Forest Park Ariake Colesseum Location: Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo, Japan Court Surface: Hard

Alexandrova's Next Match

On Thursday, September 28 at 10:00 PM ET, Alexandrova will face Pavlyuchenkova in the quarterfinals, after defeating Liudmila Samsonova 6-4, 6-2 in the previous round.

Alexandrova is listed at -190 to win her next contest versus Pavlyuchenkova.

Alexandrova Stats

In the Round of 16, Alexandrova won 6-4, 6-2 against Samsonova on Tuesday.

Through 22 tournaments over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has won once, and her record is 36-20.

Alexandrova is 19-13 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Alexandrova has played 21.7 games per match in her 56 matches over the past year across all court surfaces.

Alexandrova, in 32 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 22.1 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

When it comes to serve/return winning percentages over the past 12 months, Alexandrova has won 71.9% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.

As far as serve/return winning percentages on hard courts over the past year, Alexandrova has won 70.3% of her games on serve and 35.0% on return.

