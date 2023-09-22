Friday's game at Wrigley Field has the Chicago Cubs (79-74) going head-to-head against the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at 2:20 PM (on September 22). Our computer prediction projects a 6-4 victory for the Cubs, who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Cubs will give the nod to Jameson Taillon (7-10, 5.47 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 8 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Noah Davis (0-2, 9.58 ERA).

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET

Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois

How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Our prediction for this matchup is Cubs 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

Colorado has a mark of 4-36 in contests where bookmakers favor it by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 35.7% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (678 total), Colorado is the 19th-highest scoring team in MLB.

The Rockies have pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

