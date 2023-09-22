How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 22
The Chicago Cubs and Seiya Suzuki ready for the first of a three-game series against Ezequiel Tovar and the Colorado Rockies on Friday at Wrigley Field.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Friday, September 22, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies' 146 home runs rank 28th in MLB this season.
- Colorado is 20th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .400 this season.
- The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 19th in the majors with 678 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.310).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado has a 7.1 K/9 this season as a pitching staff, worst in baseball.
- Colorado pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.
- Rockies pitchers have a 1.536 WHIP this season, worst in the majors.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Rockies will hand the ball to Noah Davis (0-2) for his fifth start of the season.
- The right-hander last pitched out of the bullpen on Sunday, when he threw two scoreless innings without allowing a hit to the San Francisco Giants.
- Davis has started four games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings one time. He averages 3.4 innings per appearance.
- He has made six appearances and finished two of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/16/2023
|Giants
|W 5-2
|Home
|Kyle Freeland
|Scott Alexander
|9/17/2023
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Sean Manaea
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|L 11-9
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Blake Snell
|9/20/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Seth Lugo
|9/22/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Jameson Taillon
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Jordan Wicks
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Javier Assad
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bobby Miller
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Ryan Pepiot
