Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs (79-74) will host Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (56-96) at Wrigley Field on Friday, September 22, with a start time of 2:20 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Cubs as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +180 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Rockies vs. Cubs Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 2:20 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Venue: Wrigley Field

Probable Pitchers: Jameson Taillon - CHC (7-10, 5.47 ERA) vs Noah Davis - COL (0-2, 9.58 ERA)

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Rockies vs. Cubs Betting Trends and Insights

The Cubs have been favorites in 87 games this season and won 48 (55.2%) of those contests.

The Cubs have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in just one game this season, which they won.

The implied probability of a win from Chicago, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Cubs were the moneyline favorite for each of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-7 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all had set totals), Chicago combined with its opponents to go over the run total five times.

The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 136 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Rockies have come away with a win four times in 40 chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 5-5.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 16th 3rd Win NL West +100000 - 5th

