The Iowa State Cyclones (1-2) host a Big 12 showdown against the Oklahoma State Cowboys (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium.

Iowa State has struggled on offense, ranking sixth-worst in the FBS (270.3 yards per game) this season. However, the defense ranks ninth-best in the nation, surrendering only 253.7 yards per game. Oklahoma State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, compiling 20.3 points per game, which ranks 24th-worst in the FBS. Defensively, it ranks 51st with 20.3 points allowed per contest.

In the story below, we provide all the details you need to watch this matchup on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Iowa State vs. Oklahoma State Key Statistics

Iowa State Oklahoma State 270.3 (127th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 321.7 (111th) 253.7 (7th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 354.3 (69th) 86.3 (122nd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 118.7 (106th) 184 (109th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 203 (93rd) 3 (31st) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (31st) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (107th)

Iowa State Stats Leaders

Rocco Becht has 549 pass yards for Iowa State, completing 61.7% of his passes and throwing four touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 45 rushing yards (15 ypg) on 13 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Cartevious Norton has 123 rushing yards on 41 carries.

Abu Sama III has been handed the ball 17 times this year and racked up 59 yards (19.7 per game).

Jayden Higgins has hauled in 12 catches for 141 yards (47 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Benjamin Brahmer has put together a 101-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in seven passes on 12 targets.

Aidan Bitter has a total of 79 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing five throws.

Oklahoma State Stats Leaders

Alan Bowman has compiled 235 yards on 57.7% passing this season.

The team's top rusher, Ollie Gordon, has carried the ball 19 times for 109 yards (36.3 per game) with two touchdowns.

Elijah Collins has run for 102 yards across 25 attempts, scoring one touchdown.

Jaden Bray has racked up 155 receiving yards on 13 receptions to pace his squad so far this season.

De'Zhaun Stribling has 12 receptions (on 18 targets) for a total of 141 yards (47 yards per game) and one touchdown this year.

Brennan Presley's 16 targets have resulted in 12 catches for 86 yards and two touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Iowa State or Oklahoma State gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.