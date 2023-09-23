The No. 20 Miami Hurricanes (3-0) face the Temple Owls (2-1) on Saturday, September 23, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Hurricanes are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 23.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 50.5 points.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Miami (FL) vs. Temple matchup in this article.

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Week 4 Odds

Miami (FL) vs. Temple Betting Trends

Miami (FL) has won all two of its games against the spread this season.

Temple is winless against the spread this season (0-1-0).

Miami (FL) & Temple 2023 Futures Odds

Miami (FL) To Win the National Champ. +6000 Bet $100 to win $6000 To Win the ACC +750 Bet $100 to win $750

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.