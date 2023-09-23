The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a game to catch for fans of Nebraska college football on a Week 4 schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers

  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: Saturday, September 23
  • Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)
  • TV Channel: Big Ten Network
  • Live Stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Nebraska (-20.5)

