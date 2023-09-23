The Louisiana Tech Bulldogs versus the Nebraska Cornhuskers is a game to catch for fans of Nebraska college football on a Week 4 schedule that includes plenty of competitive contests.

College Football Games to Watch in Nebraska on TV This Week

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs at Nebraska Cornhuskers

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, September 23

Saturday, September 23 Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) TV Channel: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Live Stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Nebraska (-20.5)

