Which team is going to win on Saturday, September 23, when the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Louisiana Tech Bulldogs square off at 3:30 PM? Our projection system sides with the Cornhuskers. Check out our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Louisiana Tech (+20.5) Over (46.5) Nebraska 30, Louisiana Tech 18

Week 4 Big Ten Predictions

Nebraska Betting Info (2023)

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Cornhuskers a 93.3% chance to win.

The Cornhuskers have won twice against the spread this season.

One Cornhuskers game (out of three) has gone over the point total this season.

The over/under in this matchup is 46.5 points, 0.8 fewer than the average total in this season's Nebraska contests.

Louisiana Tech Betting Info (2023)

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies an 11.1% chance of a victory for the Bulldogs.

The Bulldogs are 1-3-0 against the spread this year.

Louisiana Tech has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 20.5 points or more this year (0-1).

In theBulldogs' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

The average total in Louisiana Tech games this year is 16.0 more points than the point total of 46.5 in this outing.

Cornhuskers vs. Bulldogs 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Nebraska 19.7 20.0 35.0 11.0 12.0 24.5 Louisiana Tech 31.0 29.0 36.7 26.0 14.0 38.0

