The Nebraska Cornhuskers (1-2) and the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-2) square off at Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE) on Saturday, September 23, 2023.

Nebraska is totaling 339.3 yards per game on offense, which ranks 101st in the FBS. On the other side of the ball, the Cornhuskers rank 29th, allowing 284.7 yards per contest. Louisiana Tech is putting up 406.5 total yards per game on offense this season (58th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 381.3 total yards per game (92nd-ranked).

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on BTN, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: BTN

BTN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska Venue: Memorial Stadium (Lincoln, NE)

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 4 Games

Nebraska vs. Louisiana Tech Key Statistics

Nebraska Louisiana Tech 339.3 (102nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 406.5 (13th) 284.7 (26th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 381.3 (117th) 209.0 (21st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.0 (45th) 130.3 (128th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 225.5 (75th) 6 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (95th) 3 (83rd) Takeaways (Rank) 5 (47th)

Nebraska Stats Leaders

Jeff Sims has been a dual threat for Nebraska so far this season. He has 220 passing yards, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording one touchdown pass and four interceptions this season. He's rushed for 158 yards (52.7 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Gabe Ervin Jr. has 196 rushing yards on 38 carries with one touchdown.

Alex Bullock's 89 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted six times and has totaled four catches and one touchdown.

Marcus Washington has put together an 81-yard season so far, hauling in six passes on 10 targets.

Billy Kemp IV has been the target of 16 passes and hauled in eight grabs for 70 yards, an average of 23.3 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Louisiana Tech Stats Leaders

Hank Bachmeier has put up 756 passing yards, or 189.0 per game, so far this season. He has completed 66% of his passes and has recorded five touchdowns with two interceptions.

Keith Willis Jr. has rushed for 240 yards on 33 carries so far this year while scoring three times on the ground.

Tyre Shelton has racked up 21 carries and totaled 214 yards with two touchdowns.

Smoke Harris' 288 receiving yards (72.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 receptions on 27 targets with three touchdowns.

Cyrus Allen has totaled 144 receiving yards (36.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 11 receptions.

Kyle Maxwell's five grabs (on seven targets) have netted him 113 yards (28.3 ypg).

Rep your team with officially licensed Nebraska or Louisiana Tech gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.