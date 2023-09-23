Rockies vs. Cubs Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 23
Published: Sep. 23, 2023 at 7:41 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the Chicago Cubs (80-74) and Colorado Rockies (56-97) matching up at Wrigley Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Cubs, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:20 PM ET on September 23.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cubs will send Marcus Stroman (10-8) to the mound, while Chris Flexen (1-8) will take the ball for the Rockies.
Rockies vs. Cubs Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:20 PM ET
- Where: Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: MARQ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Rockies vs. Cubs Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Cubs 5, Rockies 3.
Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Cubs
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Read More About This Game
Rockies Performance Insights
- The Rockies have played as the underdog in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 5-5 in those contests.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on three occasions.
- The Rockies have had a spread listed in two of their past 10 contests and have covered every time.
- The Rockies have come away with 51 wins in the 137 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of walking away with the win.
- Averaging 4.4 runs per game (678 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in the majors.
- The Rockies have pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 17
|Giants
|L 11-10
|Chris Flexen vs Sean Manaea
|September 18
|@ Padres
|L 11-9
|Ty Blach vs Michael Wacha
|September 19
|@ Padres
|L 2-0
|Ryan Feltner vs Blake Snell
|September 20
|@ Padres
|L 3-2
|Chase Anderson vs Seth Lugo
|September 22
|@ Cubs
|L 6-0
|Noah Davis vs Jameson Taillon
|September 23
|@ Cubs
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Marcus Stroman
|September 24
|@ Cubs
|-
|Ty Blach vs Javier Assad
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|Chase Anderson vs Bobby Miller
|September 26
|Dodgers
|-
|TBA vs TBA
|September 27
|Dodgers
|-
|Noah Davis vs Ryan Pepiot
|September 28
|Dodgers
|-
|Chris Flexen vs Clayton Kershaw
