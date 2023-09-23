Chris Flexen will try to control Cody Bellinger and the Chicago Cubs when they play his Colorado Rockies on Saturday at 2:20 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV Channel: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Discover More About This Game

Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.

Fueled by 459 extra-base hits, Colorado ranks 20th in MLB with a .399 slugging percentage this season.

The Rockies' .249 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.

Colorado has scored the 20th-most runs in the majors this season with 678 (4.4 per game).

The Rockies have an OBP of .311 this season, which ranks 25th in MLB.

The Rockies rank 27th in strikeouts per game (9.5) among MLB offenses.

Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.

Colorado has pitched to a 5.67 ERA this season, which ranks 30th in baseball.

The Rockies have a combined 1.535 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher

The Rockies will hand the ball to Flexen (1-8) for his 15th start of the season.

The right-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up four earned runs and allowed five hits in 5 1/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants.

He has earned a quality start one time in 14 starts this season.

Flexen has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has finished five appearances without allowing an earned run in 27 chances this season.

Rockies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rockies Starter Opponent Starter 9/17/2023 Giants L 11-10 Home Chris Flexen Sean Manaea 9/18/2023 Padres L 11-9 Away Ty Blach Michael Wacha 9/19/2023 Padres L 2-0 Away Ryan Feltner Blake Snell 9/20/2023 Padres L 3-2 Away Chase Anderson Seth Lugo 9/22/2023 Cubs L 6-0 Away Noah Davis Jameson Taillon 9/23/2023 Cubs - Away Chris Flexen Marcus Stroman 9/24/2023 Cubs - Away Ty Blach Javier Assad 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home Chase Anderson Bobby Miller 9/26/2023 Dodgers - Home - - 9/27/2023 Dodgers - Home Noah Davis Ryan Pepiot 9/28/2023 Dodgers - Home Chris Flexen Clayton Kershaw

