The Colorado Rockies (56-97) hope to break their five-game losing run against the Chicago Cubs (80-74), at 2:20 PM ET on Saturday.

The Cubs will give the nod to Marcus Stroman (10-8, 3.76 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 11 on the season, and the Rockies will turn to Chris Flexen (1-8, 7.19 ERA).

Rockies vs. Cubs Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:20 PM ET

2:20 PM ET TV: MARQ

MARQ Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Wrigley Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Stroman - CHC (10-8, 3.76 ERA) vs Flexen - COL (1-8, 7.19 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chris Flexen

Flexen (1-8) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 15th start of the season. He's put together a 7.19 ERA in 91 1/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Sunday against the San Francisco Giants, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.19, with 6.9 strikeouts per nine innings in 27 games this season. Opponents are batting .323 against him.

Flexen heads into the matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Flexen will look to last five or more innings for his third straight start. He's averaging 3.4 frames per outing.

In five of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

Chris Flexen vs. Cubs

The opposing Cubs offense has the 11th-ranked slugging percentage (.421) and ranks 14th in home runs hit (187) in all of MLB. They have a collective .255 batting average, and are 12th in the league with 1333 total hits and seventh in MLB play scoring 782 runs.

Head-to-head against the Cubs this season, Flexen has thrown 7 2/3 innings, giving up 11 earned runs on 19 hits while striking out six.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Marcus Stroman

The Cubs will send Stroman (10-8) to the mound for his 24th start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Sunday when he threw one inning out of the bullpen against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up no earned runs while allowing one hit.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.76 and 7.9 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .225 in 25 games this season.

In 23 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in 15 of them.

Stroman has made 18 starts of five or more innings in 23 chances this season, and averages 5.2 frames when he pitches.

He is looking for his third appearance in a row with no earned runs allowed.

