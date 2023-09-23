As we head into Week 4 of the college football season, there are six games involving teams from the Big Sky on the slate. For info on how to watch all of the action, keep reading.

Big Sky Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Montana Grizzlies at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Cal Poly Mustangs at Portland State Vikings 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Sacramento State Hornets at Idaho Vandals 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Northern Colorado Bears at Idaho State Bengals 6:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Montana State Bobcats at Weber State Wildcats 8:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Eastern Washington Eagles at UC Davis Aggies 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 23 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)

