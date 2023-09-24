Raiders vs. Steelers Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 3
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Sunday, September 24, 2023, the Las Vegas Raiders (1-1) are favored by only 2.5 points against the Pittsburgh Steelers (1-1). A point total of 43 has been set for this matchup.
The Raiders' recent betting trends and insights can be found in this article before they meet the Steelers. Before the Steelers play the Raiders, prepare for the matchup by taking a look at their recent betting trends and insights.
Raiders vs. Steelers Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Las Vegas Moneyline
|Pittsburgh Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Raiders (-2.5)
|43
|-135
|+115
|FanDuel
|Raiders (-2.5)
|43
|-146
|+124
Las Vegas vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, September 24, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada
- TV Info: NBC
Raiders vs. Steelers Betting Insights
- Las Vegas covered the spread eight times in 17 games last season.
- The Raiders' ATS record as 2.5-point favorites or greater was 4-4 last season.
- Las Vegas had nine of its 17 games hit the over last season.
- Pittsburgh posted a 10-6-1 record against the spread last year.
- The Steelers were 5-4-1 ATS last season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
- Out of 17 Pittsburgh games last season, seven hit the over.
