How to Watch the Rockies vs. Cubs Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 24
The Colorado Rockies will look to Nolan Jones for continued success at the plate when they take the field against Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, in the final game of a three-game series at Wrigley Field.
Rockies vs. Cubs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
- Time: 2:20 PM ET
- TV Channel: MARQ
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Venue: Wrigley Field
Rockies Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Rockies rank 28th in Major League Baseball with just 146 home runs as a team.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with a .399 team slugging percentage.
- The Rockies' .248 batting average ranks 16th in the league this season.
- Colorado ranks 20th in the majors with 681 total runs scored this season.
- The Rockies have the 25th-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.311).
- The Rockies are one of the least disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking 27th with an average of 9.5 strikeouts per game.
- Colorado averages just 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, worst in the majors.
- Colorado has the 30th-ranked ERA (5.68) in the majors this season.
- The Rockies have a combined 1.537 WHIP as a pitching staff, highest in MLB.
Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher
- Ty Blach (3-2) will take to the mound for the Rockies and make his 12th start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Tuesday, when he gave up seven earned runs and allowed nine hits in 3 2/3 innings against the San Diego Padres.
- He has started 11 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in two of them.
- Blach has started 11 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 3.7 innings per appearance.
- He has made 18 appearances and finished four of them without allowing an earned run.
Rockies Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Rockies Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/18/2023
|Padres
|L 11-9
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Michael Wacha
|9/19/2023
|Padres
|L 2-0
|Away
|Ryan Feltner
|Blake Snell
|9/20/2023
|Padres
|L 3-2
|Away
|Chase Anderson
|Seth Lugo
|9/22/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-0
|Away
|Noah Davis
|Jameson Taillon
|9/23/2023
|Cubs
|L 6-3
|Away
|Chris Flexen
|Marcus Stroman
|9/24/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Ty Blach
|Jordan Wicks
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chase Anderson
|Bobby Miller
|9/26/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|-
|-
|9/27/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Noah Davis
|Ryan Pepiot
|9/28/2023
|Dodgers
|-
|Home
|Chris Flexen
|Clayton Kershaw
|9/29/2023
|Twins
|-
|Home
|Ty Blach
|Sonny Gray
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
