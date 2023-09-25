Adrian Mannarino's run in The Astana Open in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan has reached the quarterfinals, where he will meet Jurij Rodionov. Mannarino's monyeline odds to win the tournament at National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) are +275, the No. 1 odds in the field.

Find all the latest odds for the 2023 The Astana Open and place your bets with a new user bonus from BetMGM.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Mannarino at the 2023 The Astana Open

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: September 26 - October 3

September 26 - October 3 Venue: National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena)

National Tennis Center (Beeline Arena) Location: Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan Court Surface: Hard

Watch live sports without cable! Sign up today for a free trial to Fubo!

Mannarino's Next Match

In the quarterfinals on Sunday, October 1 (at 12:00 AM ET), Mannarino will meet Rodionov, after getting past Alibek Kachmazov 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 in the previous round.

Want to bet on Mannarino? Head to BetMGM using our link for a bonus bet special offer for new players!

Mannarino Stats

In the Round of 16, Mannarino was victorious 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 versus Kachmazov on Friday.

Mannarino is 30-23 over the past year, with one tournament victory.

Mannarino is 17-14 on hard courts over the past year.

Through 53 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Mannarino has played 24.8 games per match. He won 50.7% of them.

On hard courts, Mannarino has played 31 matches over the past year, and 25.7 games per match.

As far as serve/return winning percentages over the past year, Mannarino has won 77.7% of his games on serve, and 24.4% on return.

On hard courts over the past year, Mannarino has claimed 21.8% of his return games and 79.7% of his service games.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.