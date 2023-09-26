At the moment the Kansas City Chiefs have the second-best odds in the league to win the Super Bowl, listed at +600.

Chiefs Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: -274

-274 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +600

Kansas City Betting Insights

Kansas City covered seven times in 17 games with a spread last season.

The Chiefs and their opponents combined to hit the over eight out of 17 times last season.

Kansas City had the 11th-ranked defense last season (328.2 yards allowed per game), and it was more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking best with 413.6 yards per game.

The Chiefs posted a 7-1 record at home and were 7-2 away last year.

As underdogs, Kansas City picked up only one win (1-1) versus its 13-2 record as the favored team.

Chiefs Impact Players

Patrick Mahomes II passed for 5,250 yards (308.8 per game), completing 67.1% of his passes, with 41 touchdowns and 12 interceptions in 17 games last year.

Mahomes also rushed for 358 yards and four TDs.

Travis Kelce had 110 catches for 1,338 yards (78.7 per game) and 12 touchdowns in 17 games.

On the ground, Jerick McKinnon scored one touchdown a season ago and accumulated 291 yards (17.1 per game).

On the ground, Isiah Pacheco scored five touchdowns and picked up 830 yards (48.8 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Nick Bolton registered 180 tackles, 9.0 TFL, two sacks, and two interceptions in 17 games last year.

2023-24 Chiefs NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 7 Lions L 21-20 +2200 2 September 17 @ Jaguars W 17-9 +3000 3 September 24 Bears W 41-10 +40000 4 October 1 @ Jets - +15000 5 October 8 @ Vikings - 6 October 12 Broncos - +20000 7 October 22 Chargers - +2500 8 October 29 @ Broncos - +20000 9 November 5 Dolphins - +900 BYE - - - - 11 November 20 Eagles - +700 12 November 26 @ Raiders - +15000 13 December 3 @ Packers - +3500 14 December 10 Bills - +900 15 December 18 @ Patriots - +8000 16 December 25 Raiders - +15000 17 December 31 Bengals - +1800 18 January 7 @ Chargers - +2500

Odds are current as of September 26 at 5:16 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.