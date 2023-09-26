Ezequiel Tovar vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Ezequiel Tovar (.381 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 87 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Bobby Miller. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
|PointsBet
|Click Here
|2x Second Chance Bets Up To $2,000
Ezequiel Tovar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Ezequiel Tovar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Ezequiel Tovar At The Plate
- Tovar leads Colorado in slugging percentage (.420) thanks to 56 extra-base hits.
- In 102 of 147 games this year (69.4%) Tovar has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (24.5%).
- He has homered in 15 games this season (10.2%), leaving the park in 2.5% of his chances at the plate.
- In 53 games this season (36.1%), Tovar has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (9.5%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this season (44.9%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Ezequiel Tovar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|73
|GP
|74
|.290
|AVG
|.229
|.331
|OBP
|.258
|.464
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|26
|7
|HR
|8
|43
|RBI
|30
|70/13
|K/BB
|87/12
|3
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (190 total, 1.2 per game).
- Miller (10-4) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his 21st start of the season. He's put together a 3.97 ERA in 113 1/3 innings pitched, with 106 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, the righty threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 24-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .228 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.