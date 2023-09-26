The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Bobby Miller and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant is hitting .239 with 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

Bryant has reached base via a hit in 49 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Bryant has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (28.2%), with more than one RBI in seven of them (9.0%).

He has scored at least once 30 times this year (38.5%), including five games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .247 AVG .230 .322 OBP .314 .422 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 7 HR 3 23 RBI 8 31/14 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

