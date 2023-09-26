Tuesday's game between the Los Angeles Dodgers (96-59) and Colorado Rockies (56-99) squaring off at Coors Field has a projected final score of 7-6 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Dodgers, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 3:10 PM ET on September 26.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Bobby Miller (10-4) to the mound, while Chase Anderson (0-6) will answer the bell for the Rockies.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Dodgers 7, Rockies 6.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 12.5 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set runline.

The Rockies have been chosen as underdogs in 139 games this year and have walked away with the win 51 times (36.7%) in those games.

Colorado has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +200 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of pulling out a win.

Averaging 4.4 runs per game (684 total), Colorado is the 20th-highest scoring team in MLB.

Rockies pitchers have a combined ERA of 5.67 ERA this year, which ranks 30th in MLB.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule