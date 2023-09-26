Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field against Brendan Rodgers and the Colorado Rockies on Tuesday at 8:40 PM ET, in the second of a four-game series at Coors Field.

The Rockies are listed as +200 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-250). Los Angeles (-2.5) is favored on the run line. The over/under for the contest is set at 11.5 runs.

Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -250 +200 11.5 -105 -115 -2.5 -115 -105

Rockies Recent Betting Performance

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 3-7.

In their previous 10 games with a total, the Rockies and their opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have covered the runline in the two of their previous 10 games that had a set spread.

Rockies Betting Records & Stats

The Rockies have been victorious in 52, or 37.1%, of the 140 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Colorado has been at least a +200 moneyline underdog 22 times this season, but was upset in all of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 33.3% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

So far this season, Colorado and its opponents have hit the over in 70 of its 155 games with a total.

The Rockies have posted a record of 23-14-0 against the spread this season.

Rockies Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 35-40 22-59 22-40 35-59 36-70 21-29

