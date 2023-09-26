Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller

Bobby Miller TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Ryan McMahon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon has 132 hits and an OBP of .327, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.

McMahon has picked up a hit in 89 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.

Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this season (44 of 145), with more than one RBI 16 times (11.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 66 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 70 GP 75 .269 AVG .219 .344 OBP .310 .496 SLG .380 32 XBH 24 14 HR 9 47 RBI 23 98/31 K/BB 92/37 2 SB 3

Dodgers Pitching Rankings