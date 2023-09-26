Ryan McMahon vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 26
Published: Sep. 26, 2023 at 7:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ryan McMahon, with a slugging percentage of .353 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Bobby Miller on the mound, September 26 at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Bobby Miller
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Ryan McMahon At The Plate
- McMahon has 132 hits and an OBP of .327, both of which are best among Colorado hitters this season.
- McMahon has picked up a hit in 89 of 145 games this season, with multiple hits 35 times.
- Looking at the 145 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 22 of them (15.2%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- McMahon has had at least one RBI in 30.3% of his games this season (44 of 145), with more than one RBI 16 times (11.0%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 66 games this season (45.5%), including multiple runs in 11 games.
Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|75
|.269
|AVG
|.219
|.344
|OBP
|.310
|.496
|SLG
|.380
|32
|XBH
|24
|14
|HR
|9
|47
|RBI
|23
|98/31
|K/BB
|92/37
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 18th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers' 4.10 team ERA ranks 13th among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 190 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
- Miller (10-4 with a 3.97 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his 21st of the season.
- His last time out was on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 3.97, with 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 20 games this season. Opponents are hitting .228 against him.
