Rockies vs. Dodgers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies will meet on Wednesday at Coors Field, at 8:40 PM ET, with Mookie Betts and Ryan McMahon -- two hot hitters -- expected to produce at the plate.
The Rockies are +170 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the Dodgers (-210). Los Angeles is favored on the run line (-2.5). The total is 12 runs for this matchup.
Rockies vs. Dodgers Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Time: 8:40 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet RM
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- Venue: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Dodgers
|-210
|+170
|12
|-115
|-105
|-2.5
|+100
|-120
Rockies Recent Betting Performance
- In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.
- When it comes to the total, the Rockies and their foes are 4-6-0 in their last 10 contests.
- The Rockies have a 2-1-0 record against the spread over their previous 10 games (bookmakers set runlines in three of those games).
Rockies Betting Records & Stats
- The Rockies have come away with 52 wins in the 141 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, Colorado has won 13 of its 62 games, or 21%, when it's the underdog by at least +170 on the moneyline.
- The Rockies have an implied victory probability of 37% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
- Colorado and its opponents have gone over the total this season in 71 of its 156 opportunities.
- The Rockies have posted a record of 23-15-0 against the spread this season.
Rockies Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|35-41
|22-59
|22-40
|35-60
|36-71
|21-29
