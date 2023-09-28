Alan Trejo vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Alan Trejo is available when the Colorado Rockies take on Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.
He is back in action for the first time since September 24, when he went 0-for-3 against the Cubs.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alan Trejo? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Rockies Injury Report
|Rockies vs Dodgers Betting Trends & Stats
|Rockies vs Dodgers Player Props
|Rockies vs Dodgers Pitching Matchup
|Rockies vs Dodgers Prediction
|How to Watch Rockies vs Dodgers
|Rockies vs Dodgers Odds
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo is hitting .213 with 11 doubles, three home runs and 13 walks.
- In 31 of 73 games this year (42.5%) Trejo has had a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (9.6%).
- In three games this year, he has hit a home run (4.1%, and 1.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In 24.7% of his games this season, Trejo has driven in at least one run. In three of those games (4.1%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 21.9% of his games this year (16 of 73), with two or more runs five times (6.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Rockies Players vs the Dodgers
- Click Here for Kris Bryant
- Click Here for Elias Díaz
- Click Here for Ezequiel Tovar
- Click Here for Sean Bouchard
- Click Here for Charlie Blackmon
- Click Here for Ryan McMahon
- Click Here for Brendan Rodgers
- Click Here for Nolan Jones
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.193
|AVG
|.229
|.242
|OBP
|.280
|.307
|SLG
|.321
|6
|XBH
|8
|2
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|9
|18/5
|K/BB
|33/8
|2
|SB
|3
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 13th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.07).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs surrendered (193 total, 1.2 per game).
- Yarbrough (7-6) takes the mound for the Dodgers in his ninth start of the season. He's put together a 3.78 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance -- out of the bullpen on Saturday -- the lefty threw 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.