On Thursday, Robert Austin Wynns (.375 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 97 points above season-long percentage) and the Colorado Rockies play the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Discover More About This Game

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is hitting .215 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • This season, Wynns has totaled at least one hit in 24 of 45 games (53.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has homered in only one game this year.
  • Wynns has had at least one RBI in 13.3% of his games this year (six of 45), with two or more RBI three times (6.7%).
  • He has scored a run in 10 of 45 games so far this season.

Other Rockies Players vs the Dodgers

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 22
.167 AVG .186
.167 OBP .222
.333 SLG .288
1 XBH 4
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
4/0 K/BB 17/2
0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The Dodgers pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in the league).
  • The Dodgers will send Yarbrough (7-6) out for his ninth start of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came in relief on Saturday when the left-hander tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in 24 games this season. Opponents are batting .257 against him.
