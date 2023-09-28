The Colorado Rockies, including Kris Bryant (.128 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starter Ryan Yarbrough and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Coors Field, Thursday at 8:40 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Dodgers.

Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023

8:40 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough

Ryan Yarbrough TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Explore More About This Game

Kris Bryant At The Plate

Bryant has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .239.

In 62.8% of his games this season (49 of 78), Bryant has picked up at least one hit, and in 19 of those games (24.4%) he recorded at least two.

In 10 games this season, he has homered (12.8%, and 3.1% of his trips to the dish).

Bryant has had an RBI in 22 games this year (28.2%), including seven multi-RBI outings (9.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 38.5% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had five games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 38 .247 AVG .230 .322 OBP .314 .422 SLG .324 13 XBH 7 7 HR 3 23 RBI 8 31/14 K/BB 34/14 0 SB 0

Dodgers Pitching Rankings