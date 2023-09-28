Nolan Jones vs. Dodgers Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Nolan Jones (.844 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Colorado Rockies face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Ryan Yarbrough. First pitch is at 8:40 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 8:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Ryan Yarbrough
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 21 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .289.
- Jones will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .438 with two homers in his last games.
- Jones has gotten a hit in 65 of 101 games this season (64.4%), including 25 multi-hit games (24.8%).
- In 18 games this year, he has hit a long ball (17.8%, and 4.7% of his trips to the dish).
- Jones has an RBI in 34 of 101 games this season, with multiple RBI in 18 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 45 games this season (44.6%), including 11 multi-run games (10.9%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|53
|.289
|AVG
|.288
|.385
|OBP
|.380
|.512
|SLG
|.554
|17
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|28
|RBI
|29
|45/25
|K/BB
|76/26
|9
|SB
|8
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.7 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.07 team ERA that ranks 13th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 193 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Yarbrough gets the start for the Dodgers, his ninth of the season. He is 7-6 with a 3.78 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out -- in relief on Saturday -- the lefty tossed 3 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- In 24 games this season, the 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.78, with 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .257 against him.
