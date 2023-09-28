Ryan McMahon and Mookie Betts are two of the players with prop bets available when the Colorado Rockies and the Los Angeles Dodgers meet at Coors Field on Thursday (at 8:40 PM ET).

Rockies vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 8:40 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI. He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashing .243/.326/.437 on the season.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 145 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs, 25 walks and 73 RBI. He's also stolen 11 bases.

He has a slash line of .255/.290/.414 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 3-for-4 1 0 0 5 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Ryan Yarbrough Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 3.5 (Over Odds: -169) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Yarbrough Stats

The Dodgers' Ryan Yarbrough (7-6) will make his ninth start of the season.

He has three quality starts in eight chances this season.

In eight starts this season, Yarbrough has lasted five or more innings five times, with an average of 3.6 innings per appearance.

He has six appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 24 chances this season.

Yarbrough Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Giants Sep. 22 3.2 5 2 2 5 1 at Mariners Sep. 17 4.2 5 1 1 7 2 at Nationals Sep. 10 4.0 5 2 2 5 0 at Marlins Sep. 5 3.0 3 3 3 3 0 vs. Diamondbacks Aug. 30 4.0 4 0 0 4 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Betts Stats

Betts has 177 hits with 40 doubles, a triple, 39 home runs and 94 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 14 stolen bases.

He's slashed .309/.411/.587 so far this season.

Betts will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .333 with two doubles, five walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 0 1 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 1 vs. Giants Sep. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 0 2 4 0 vs. Giants Sep. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +100) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has recorded 209 hits with 59 doubles, two triples, 28 home runs and 72 walks. He has driven in 102 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .336/.415/.572 on the season.

Freeman has picked up at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is hitting .300 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 27 1-for-3 1 1 3 4 1 at Rockies Sep. 26 2-for-4 2 1 2 6 0 at Rockies Sep. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Giants Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Giants Sep. 23 2-for-5 0 0 1 3 1

