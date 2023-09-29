Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the piece below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school games happening in Cherry County, Nebraska this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Nebraska This Week

Cherry County, Nebraska High School Football Games This Week

Cody-Kilgore High School at Crawford High School