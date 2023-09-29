Nolan Jones vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 29
Published: Sep. 29, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Nolan Jones -- with a slugging percentage of .788 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the hill, on September 29 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he racked up three RBI (going 1-for-5 with a double) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Jones Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Friday, September 29, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Discover More About This Game
Nolan Jones At The Plate
- Jones has 22 doubles, four triples, 19 home runs and 51 walks while batting .287.
- Jones will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .389 with two homers in his last outings.
- Jones has picked up a hit in 66 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 25 times.
- He has hit a home run in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 4.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Jones has driven in a run in 35 games this season (34.3%), including 19 games with more than one RBI (18.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- He has scored at least once 46 times this season (45.1%), including 11 games with multiple runs (10.8%).
Nolan Jones Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.287
|AVG
|.288
|.381
|OBP
|.380
|.509
|SLG
|.554
|18
|XBH
|27
|9
|HR
|10
|31
|RBI
|29
|46/25
|K/BB
|76/26
|10
|SB
|8
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.86).
- The Twins rank 13th in baseball in home runs given up (186 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Ryan (11-10) out to make his 29th start of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.31 ERA and 191 strikeouts in 156 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Los Angeles Angels, when he went six innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.31, with 11 strikeouts per nine innings, in 28 games this season. Opponents are batting .243 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.