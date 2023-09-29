The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) face a Pac-12 matchup versus the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0). For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.

When and Where is Oregon State vs. Utah?

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Oregon State 22, Utah 20

Oregon State 22, Utah 20 Oregon State is 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Beavers have played as a moneyline favorite of -185 or shorter in just two games this season, and they won both.

Utah will play as the underdog for the first time this season.

The Utes have played as an underdog of +155 or more once this season and won that game.

The Beavers have an implied moneyline win probability of 64.9% in this game.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Utah (+4)



Utah (+4) Oregon State has covered the spread one time this year.

This season, the Beavers have one against the spread win in two games as a favorite of 4 points or more.

Utah has covered the spread twice this season.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) Oregon State and its opponents have combined to score more than 44.5 points in a game twice this season.

There has not been a Utah game this season with more combined scoring than Friday's point total of 44.5.

Together, the two teams combine for 61.8 points per game, 17.3 points more than the over/under of 44.5 for this contest.

Splits Tables

Oregon State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.8 48.5 56.5 Implied Total AVG 34 37 32.5 ATS Record 1-2-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-1-0 0-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-0 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Utah

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 46.3 46.5 45.5 Implied Total AVG 29 29.7 27 ATS Record 2-2-0 2-1-0 0-1-0 Over/Under Record 0-4-0 0-3-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

