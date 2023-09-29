The No. 19 Oregon State Beavers (3-1) host a Pac-12 battle against the No. 10 Utah Utes (4-0) on Friday, September 29, 2023 at Reser Stadium.

Oregon State ranks 29th in scoring defense this year (17.8 points allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking 19th-best in the FBS with 39.5 points per game. Utah has been keeping opposing offenses in check on defense, surrendering only 9.5 points per game (sixth-best). Offensively, it ranks 97th by posting 22.3 points per game.

Oregon State vs. Utah Game Info

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. Utah Key Statistics

Oregon State Utah 459.5 (32nd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 322.5 (111th) 324.8 (44th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 263.8 (8th) 224.8 (9th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 165.5 (55th) 234.8 (72nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 157 (120th) 3 (13th) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (3rd) 6 (54th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (33rd)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has thrown for 828 yards (207 ypg) to lead Oregon State, completing 57.8% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 99 rushing yards on 22 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Damien Martinez has carried the ball 57 times for a team-high 432 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time.

Deshaun Fenwick has piled up 253 yards on 37 attempts, scoring four times.

Silas Bolden's team-leading 235 yards as a receiver have come on 18 receptions (out of 32 targets) with one touchdown.

Anthony Gould has caught 10 passes for 217 yards (54.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jack Velling has a total of 87 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in seven throws and scoring two touchdowns.

Utah Stats Leaders

Nate Johnson has thrown for 398 yards (99.5 per game) while completing 63.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes this season. He's also rushed for 150 yards with three touchdowns.

Ja'Quinden Jackson has rushed for 239 yards on 39 carries so far this year.

Jaylon Glover has run for 179 yards across 48 carries, scoring two touchdowns.

Money Parks has collected 10 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 151 (37.8 yards per game). He's been targeted 15 times and has two touchdowns.

Mikey Matthews has 12 receptions (on 20 targets) for a total of 138 yards (34.5 yards per game) this year.

Devaughn Vele's 14 targets have resulted in six catches for 108 yards.

