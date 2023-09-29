After batting .250 with two doubles, a home run, three walks and an RBI in his past 10 games, Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Joe Ryan) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Ryan McMahon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Friday, September 29, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Ryan McMahon At The Plate

McMahon leads Colorado in OBP (.326) and total hits (133) this season.

In 61.6% of his 146 games this season, McMahon has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 35 multi-hit games.

Looking at the 146 games he has played this season, he's homered in 22 of them (15.1%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

McMahon has had an RBI in 44 games this season (30.1%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (11.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 45.2% of his games this year (66 of 146), with two or more runs 11 times (7.5%).

Ryan McMahon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 71 GP 75 .269 AVG .219 .343 OBP .310 .496 SLG .380 33 XBH 24 14 HR 9 47 RBI 23 100/31 K/BB 92/37 2 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings