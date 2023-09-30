Alan Trejo vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Alan Trejo -- with a slugging percentage of .258 in his past 10 games (including zero home runs) -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies against the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the hill, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
He racked up three RBI (going 2-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Twins.
Alan Trejo Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Alan Trejo At The Plate
- Trejo has 11 doubles, four home runs and 14 walks while hitting .224.
- In 44.0% of his games this season (33 of 75), Trejo has picked up at least one hit, and in nine of those games (12.0%) he recorded at least two.
- He has homered in 5.3% of his games in 2023, and 1.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Trejo has an RBI in 20 of 75 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 18 of 75 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Alan Trejo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|37
|.219
|AVG
|.229
|.269
|OBP
|.280
|.354
|SLG
|.321
|7
|XBH
|8
|3
|HR
|1
|17
|RBI
|9
|18/6
|K/BB
|33/8
|2
|SB
|3
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 14th in baseball in home runs given up (189 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pagan will start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old righty has appeared out of the bullpen 65 times this season.
- In 65 games this season, he has compiled a 3.03 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .184 against him.
