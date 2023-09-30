Brendan Rodgers vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Brendan Rodgers -- with a slugging percentage of .643 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Emilio Pagan on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.
Brendan Rodgers Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +140)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Brendan Rodgers At The Plate
- Rodgers has eight doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .266.
- Rodgers is batting .429 with two homers during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Rodgers has recorded a hit in 29 of 43 games this year (67.4%), including 12 multi-hit games (27.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.3% of his games this season, and 2.2% of his plate appearances.
- Rodgers has driven in a run in 14 games this year (32.6%), including five games with more than one RBI (11.6%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 17 games this season (39.5%), including three multi-run games (7.0%).
Brendan Rodgers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|22
|.333
|AVG
|.200
|.385
|OBP
|.261
|.524
|SLG
|.271
|11
|XBH
|2
|2
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|8
|18/6
|K/BB
|20/5
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.6 K/9, the first-best in MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.87).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 189 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 14th in baseball).
- Pagan gets the call to start for the Twins, his first this season.
- The 32-year-old right-hander pitched in relief in his last outing this season, one of 65 appearances so far.
- In 65 games this season, he has put up a 3.03 ERA and averages 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings while opposing batters are hitting .184 against him.
