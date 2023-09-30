The Colorado Rockies, including Elehuris Montero and his .512 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Emilio Pagan and the Minnesota Twins at Coors Field, Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he hit a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Twins.

Elehuris Montero Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Coors Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Emilio Pagán

Emilio Pagán TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Elehuris Montero At The Plate

Montero has 15 doubles, two triples, 10 home runs and 14 walks while hitting .250.

Montero has reached base via a hit in 46 games this year (of 81 played), and had multiple hits in 17 of those games.

In 12.3% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

Montero has had at least one RBI in 34.6% of his games this season (28 of 81), with two or more RBI eight times (9.9%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 37.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 7.4%.

Elehuris Montero Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 40 GP 40 .324 AVG .175 .373 OBP .214 .547 SLG .307 18 XBH 9 6 HR 4 26 RBI 13 41/10 K/BB 65/4 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings