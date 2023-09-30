On Saturday, Elias Diaz (hitting .188 in his past 10 games) and the Colorado Rockies play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Emilio Pagan. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Twins.

Elias Díaz Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Elias Díaz At The Plate

Diaz is hitting .264 with 25 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs and 33 walks.

In 86 of 138 games this season (62.3%) Diaz has had a hit, and in 34 of those games he had more than one (24.6%).

He has homered in 10.1% of his games in 2023 (14 of 138), and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.

Diaz has had an RBI in 45 games this year (32.6%), including 20 multi-RBI outings (14.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.

In 29.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.1%).

Elias Díaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 67 GP 70 .271 AVG .258 .310 OBP .313 .432 SLG .383 22 XBH 18 8 HR 6 38 RBI 34 53/15 K/BB 65/18 2 SB 0

