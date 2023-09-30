Saturday's game that pits the Baltimore Orioles (100-60) against the Boston Red Sox (77-83) at Oriole Park at Camden Yards has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Orioles, who is slightly favored in this matchup according to our model. First pitch is at 7:15 PM on September 30.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Orioles will send Kyle Gibson (15-9) to the mound, while Kutter Crawford (6-8) will answer the bell for the Red Sox.

Orioles vs. Red Sox Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

How to Watch on TV: FOX

Orioles vs. Red Sox Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Orioles 5, Red Sox 4.

Total Prediction for Orioles vs. Red Sox

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Orioles Performance Insights

In six games over the last 10 matchups when favored by bookmakers, the Orioles have a record of 4-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over eight times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Orioles' last 10 games.

The Orioles have entered the game as favorites 80 times this season and won 55, or 68.8%, of those games.

Baltimore has entered 60 games this season favored by -130 or more and is 45-15 in those contests.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for the Orioles.

Baltimore has scored the seventh-most runs in the majors this season with 801.

The Orioles' 3.93 team ERA ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the underdog in six of their past 10 games and have gone 1-5 in those contests.

In its last 10 games with an over/under, Boston and its opponents have combined to eclipse the total three times.

Oddsmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Red Sox's past 10 matchups.

The Red Sox have been victorious in 38, or 45.8%, of the 83 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, Boston has won 24 of 44 games when listed as at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

The Red Sox have an implied victory probability of 47.6% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Boston scores the 10th-most runs in baseball (764 total, 4.8 per game).

Red Sox pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.55 ERA this year, which ranks 21st in MLB.

Orioles Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 24 @ Guardians W 5-1 Kyle Gibson vs Triston McKenzie September 26 Nationals W 1-0 Kyle Bradish vs Josiah Gray September 27 Nationals W 5-1 Grayson Rodriguez vs Patrick Corbin September 28 Red Sox W 2-0 Dean Kremer vs Chris Sale September 29 Red Sox L 3-0 John Means vs Nick Pivetta September 30 Red Sox - Kyle Gibson vs Kutter Crawford October 1 Red Sox - Kyle Bradish vs Tanner Houck

Red Sox Schedule