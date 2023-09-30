Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-102) facing off at Coors Field (on September 30) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Twins.

Emilio Pagan (4-2) will start for the Twins in this matchup. The Rockies, however, have yet to list a starting pitcher.

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our pick for this matchup is Twins 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Rockies vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Under 13 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Read More About This Game

Rockies Performance Insights

In 10 games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have posted a mark of 2-8.

In its previous 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on four occasions.

The Rockies have gone 3-2-0 against the runline over their past 10 contests (five of those games had a spread listed by bookmakers).

The Rockies have come away with 53 wins in the 144 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, Colorado has been victorious 46 times in 135 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rockies have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (712 total), Colorado is the 18th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Rockies have the 30th-ranked ERA (5.70) in the majors this season.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rockies Schedule