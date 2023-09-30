Max Kepler will lead the way for the Minnesota Twins (86-74) on Saturday, September 30, when they clash with Ryan McMahon and the Colorado Rockies (58-102) at Coors Field at 8:10 PM ET.

The Rockies are listed as +105 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-125). A 13-run total has been set in the matchup.

Rockies vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Emilio Pagan - MIN (4-2, 3.03 ERA) vs TBA - COL

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -125 +105 - 13 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Explore More About This Game

Rockies vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 66 out of the 109 games, or 60.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Twins have a 57-39 record (winning 59.4% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -125 or shorter.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 55.6% chance to win.

The Twins played as the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 53, or 36.8%, of the 144 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 46-89 when favored by +105 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by bookmakers, the Rockies had a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Rockies Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +100000 18th 5th Win NL West +100000 - 5th

