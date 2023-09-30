Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds for Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others in the Minnesota Twins-Colorado Rockies matchup at Coors Field on Saturday at 8:10 PM ET.

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info

When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

Watch the MLB on Fubo!

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -154) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has put up 133 hits with 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs and 68 walks. He has driven in 70 runs with five stolen bases.

He's slashed .241/.324/.434 so far this year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has put up 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .257/.291/.414 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +285) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 112 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 45 walks and 63 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .259/.332/.479 slash line on the year.

Kepler will look for his third straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last five outings he is hitting .389 with a double, a home run, four walks and three RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0

