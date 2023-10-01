After hitting .258 with a double, a walk and three RBI in his past 10 games, Robert Austin Wynns and the Colorado Rockies take on the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Bailey Ober) at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Twins.

Robert Austin Wynns Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Robert Austin Wynns At The Plate

  • Wynns is batting .211 with six doubles, a home run and nine walks.
  • In 25 of 47 games this year (53.2%), Wynns has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
  • He has gone deep in just one game this season.
  • Wynns has had at least one RBI in 14.9% of his games this year (seven of 47), with more than one RBI three times (6.4%).
  • He has scored in 11 games this season (23.4%), but has had no multi-run games.

Robert Austin Wynns Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
21 GP 22
.241 AVG .186
.323 OBP .222
.276 SLG .288
2 XBH 4
0 HR 1
4 RBI 4
16/6 K/BB 17/2
1 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The Twins pitching staff is first in MLB with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Twins' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combine to give up 192 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
  • Ober (8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went five scoreless innings against the Oakland Athletics while surrendering two hits.
  • The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .238 batting average against him.
