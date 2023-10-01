Review the injury report for the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1), which currently has 11 players listed, as the Chiefs ready for their matchup against the New York Jets (1-2) at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, October 1 at 8:20 PM .

The Chiefs defeated the Chicago Bears 41-10 in their most recent game.

Last time out, the Jets were defeated by the New England Patriots 15-10.

Kansas City Chiefs Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Isiah Pacheco RB Abdomen Full Participation In Practice Patrick Mahomes II QB Ankle Full Participation In Practice Kadarius Toney WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Noah Gray TE Illness Did Not Participate In Practice Donovan Smith OT Rib Full Participation In Practice Jaylen Watson CB Shoulder Out Chris Jones DT Groin Limited Participation In Practice Willie Gay Jr. LB Quad Full Participation In Practice Nick Bolton LB Ankle Out Mike Edwards S Biceps Full Participation In Practice Bryan Cook S Elbow Full Participation In Practice

New York Jets Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Greg Zuerlein K Groin Full Participation In Practice Wes Schweitzer OL Concussion Out Tony Adams S Hamstring Out Micheal Clemons DL Elbow Full Participation In Practice

Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey

MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey TV Info: NBC

NBC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Chiefs Season Insights

The Chiefs have the seventh-ranked defense this season (280.7 yards allowed per game), and they've been better on offense, ranking fifth-best with 390.3 yards per game.

The Chiefs own the ninth-ranked offense this season (26 points per game), and they've been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best with just 13.3 points allowed per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, the Chiefs have been a top-five unit in terms of passing yards, ranking fifth-best in the NFL by compiling 275.7 per game. They rank sixth on defense (178 passing yards allowed per game).

Kansas City is totaling 114.7 rushing yards per game offensively this season (11th in NFL), and is surrendering 102.7 rushing yards per game (11th) on defense.

The Chiefs rank 20th in the league with a -2 turnover margin after forcing 4 turnovers (13th in the NFL) while committing six (26th in the NFL).

Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Chiefs (-8.5)

Chiefs (-8.5) Moneyline: Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310)

Chiefs (-400), Jets (+310) Total: 41.5 points

