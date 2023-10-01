Chiefs vs. Jets Sunday Night Football: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 4
According to oddsmakers, the New York Jets (1-2) are 9.5-point underdogs heading into their matchup on Sunday, October 1, 2023 against the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1). A point total of 42 has been set for this matchup.
The Chiefs' recent betting insights and trends can be found below before you bet on their matchup with Jets. Here's a look at the betting insights and trends for the Jets as they ready for this matchup against the Chiefs.
Chiefs vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas City Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Chiefs (-9.5)
|42
|-450
|+350
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Chiefs (-9.5)
|42.5
|-460
|+360
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Kansas City vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 8:20 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: NBC
Chiefs vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Kansas City is 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are unbeaten ATS (1-0) as a 9.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- In Kansas City's three games with a set total, one has hit the over (33.3%).
- New York has but one win versus the spread this year.
- New York has had one game (of three) go over the total this year.
