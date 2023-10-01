Kadarius Toney was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 4 matchup against the New York Jets begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Looking for Toney's stats? Here's everything you need to know.

Entering Week 4, Toney has seven receptions for 35 yards -- 5.0 yards per catch -- and zero receiving touchdowns, plus two carries for two yards. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 11 occasions.

Kadarius Toney Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Toe

The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Noah Gray (DNP/illness): 7 Rec; 78 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

8:20 PM

Toney 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 11 7 35 44 0 5.0

Toney Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 1 1 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 5 5 35 0 Week 3 Bears 1 1 -1 0

