Kris Bryant vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Kris Bryant -- .128 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Colorado Rockies versus the Minnesota Twins, with Bailey Ober on the hill, on October 1 at 3:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Twins.
Kris Bryant Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Bailey Ober
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Kris Bryant At The Plate
- Bryant has 10 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while batting .236.
- In 49 of 79 games this season (62.0%) Bryant has had a hit, and in 19 of those games he had more than one (24.1%).
- He has hit a home run in 12.7% of his games this season, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Bryant has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (27.8%), with two or more RBI in seven of them (8.9%).
- In 30 of 79 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Kris Bryant Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|41
|GP
|38
|.241
|AVG
|.230
|.314
|OBP
|.314
|.411
|SLG
|.324
|13
|XBH
|7
|7
|HR
|3
|23
|RBI
|8
|32/14
|K/BB
|34/14
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Twins pitching staff ranks first in the league.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to surrender 192 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ober makes the start for the Twins, his 26th of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.
- The 28-year-old has put up an ERA of 3.53, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 25 games this season. Opponents have a .238 batting average against him.
