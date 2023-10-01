Noah Gray did not participate in his most recent practice. The Kansas City Chiefs' Week 4 matchup with the New York Jets begins at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're trying to find Gray's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Gray's season stats include 78 yards on seven receptions (11.1 per catch) and zero touchdowns. He has been targeted 10 times.

Noah Gray Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice

Reported Injury: Illness

The Chiefs have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week: Kadarius Toney (LP/toe): 7 Rec; 35 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs



Chiefs vs. Jets Game Info

Game Day: October 1, 2023

October 1, 2023 Game Time: 8:20 PM

Gray 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 10 7 78 49 0 11.1

Gray Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Lions 5 3 31 0 Week 2 @Jaguars 3 3 38 0 Week 3 Bears 2 1 9 0

