The Minnesota Twins visit the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Max Kepler, Ryan McMahon and others in this game.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rockies vs. Twins Game Info

When: Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET

Sunday, October 1, 2023 at 3:10 PM ET Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado

Coors Field in Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Discover More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Colorado Rockies

Ryan McMahon Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +390) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

McMahon Stats

McMahon has 31 doubles, three triples, 23 home runs, 68 walks and 70 RBI (133 total hits). He's also stolen five bases.

He's slashed .241/.324/.434 on the year.

McMahon Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 29 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 24 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Sep. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Ezequiel Tovar Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -244) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Tovar Stats

Ezequiel Tovar has 147 hits with 37 doubles, four triples, 15 home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashed .255/.289/.411 so far this season.

Tovar Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Twins Sep. 30 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 28 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Dodgers Sep. 26 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Ryan McMahon, Ezequiel Tovar or other Rockies players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has recorded 113 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 45 walks. He has driven in 66 runs with one stolen base.

He's slashed .259/.331/.484 so far this year.

Kepler will look for his fourth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .444 with a double, two home runs, three walks and six RBI.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 1 3 4 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 2 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0

Willi Castro Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Castro Stats

Willi Castro has collected 91 hits with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 34 runs with 31 stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .256/.336/.411 so far this season.

Castro has picked up at least one hit in four straight games. During his last five outings he is batting .357 with four walks.

Castro Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Rockies Sep. 29 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 28 1-for-2 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 27 2-for-2 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Willi Castro or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.